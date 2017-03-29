Sporting Lisbon are reportedly willing to lower their asking price for Adrien Silva, who almost joined Leicester City last summer.

Sporting Lisbon have reportedly decided they they are willing to accept bids of £26m for midfielder Adrien Silva.

Last summer, Leicester City failed in a bid to sign the 28-year-old with Sporting looking for a fee closer to his asking price of €45m.

However, according to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, Sporting will now entertain offers closer to the £21m which Leicester allegedly put to them during the end of August.

The Portuguese international has been with Sporting since 2012, scoring 33 goals in 147 appearances in all competitions.

Should he be made available for transfer, he is expected to receive bids from clubs around Europe, while it remains unclear whether Leicester would return for the player with the Foxes unlikely to be competing in the Champions League next season.