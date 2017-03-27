Arsenal lining up Petr Cech replacement?

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a bid for Sporting Lisbon keeper Rui Patricio as a replacement for Petr Cech.

The Gunners' number one has made 61 top-flight appearances since his 2015 switch from London rivals Chelsea but has come in for criticism from some of the club's fans this season for his performances between the sticks, including against the Blues.

According to French radio station RMC, the Arsenal hierarchy are unconvinced that David Ospina is a natural replacement for the 34-year-old and have instead lined up a move for Portuguese stopper Patricio this summer.

The 29-year-old - previously linked with Watford - is thought to be worth around £13m and was a key part of the Portugal side that won the European Championships in France last summer.

Arsenal could also restore Wojciech Szczesny as the club's number one when he returns from a two-season loan stint with Roma this summer.