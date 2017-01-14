New Transfer Talk header

Wojciech Szczesny: 'Arsenal want me to stay'

Wojciech Szczesny of AS Roma in action during the pre-season friendly match between AS Roma and Sevilla FC at Olimpico Stadium on August 14, 2015
Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny - currently on loan at Roma - says that the Gunners are keen on him remaining at the Emirates Stadium.
Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has claimed that both Arsenal and Roma are keen on his services next season.

Since Petr Cech arrived at the Emirates Stadium in 2015, Szczesny has been out on loan at Roma and after making over 50 league appearances for the Italian giants, it has been reported that they are keen on signing the stopper on a permanent basis.

However, the Pole has suggested that Arsenal want him to be part of Arsene Wenger's first-team squad for the 2017-18 campaign, but he insists that no decision has been made regarding his future.

The 26-year-old told Corriere Dello Sport: "My future? I would also like to know where I will be. The truth is that it's in the hands of Wenger, the coach and man in whose hands [my career has been] since I was 16.

"I'm happy and satisfied that two clubs are [interested] in my performances – one that wants to [keep me] and the other that wants me to come back."

As well as Cech, Arsenal also have David Ospina and Emiliano Martinez in their goalkeeping ranks.

