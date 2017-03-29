A report claims that Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud is the latest promising youngster to reject Liverpool and instead join Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old is said to have been on the Reds' radar for the past 16 months, coinciding with the arrival of German boss Jurgen Klopp.

It is claimed by Dortmund-based reporter Sebastian Wessling that BVB have got their hands on the youngster first, however, joining Ousmane Dembele and Christian Pulisic in turning down the lure of Anfield in the past year.

Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl had to deny that an agreement had been struck with Dortmund earlier this year over a summer transfer, but it is suggested that the terms have now been formally agreed and a deal is close to being confirmed.

Dahoud, who is understood to be valued at around £8.5m, has featured 23 times domestically for Monchengladbach this season and a further eight times on the European stage.