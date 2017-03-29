New Transfer Talk header

Marseille take interest in Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet?

Liverpool FC goalkeeper Simon Mignolet before the Europa League game between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Liverpool FC at Matmut Atlantique Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Bordeaux, France.
French club Marseille reportedly take an interest in Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 14:13 UK

Marseille have reportedly placed Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet under consideration ahead of the summer transfer window.

Mignolet has made 171 appearances for the Merseyside giants since signing for the club in 2013 but on occasions, he has found himself in and out of the side after periods of inconsistent form.

He is still regarded as Jurgen Klopp's first choice at Anfield but according to Sport.Fr, Marseille are considering making an offer for the stopper.

The Ligue 1 outfit have ambitions to build a side capable of challenging for the league title, but they currently only sit in fifth place in France's top flight.

Mignolet's contract at Liverpool does not expire until 2021.

Marseille's French midfielder Lassana Diarra (C) vies with Ajaccio's Tunisian midfielder Mohamed Larbi (L) during the French L1 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Gazelec-Ajaccio on December 13, 2015 at the Velodrome stadium in Marseil
