Marseille have reportedly placed Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet under consideration ahead of the summer transfer window.

Mignolet has made 171 appearances for the Merseyside giants since signing for the club in 2013 but on occasions, he has found himself in and out of the side after periods of inconsistent form.

He is still regarded as Jurgen Klopp's first choice at Anfield but according to Sport.Fr, Marseille are considering making an offer for the stopper.

The Ligue 1 outfit have ambitions to build a side capable of challenging for the league title, but they currently only sit in fifth place in France's top flight.

Mignolet's contract at Liverpool does not expire until 2021.