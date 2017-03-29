New Transfer Talk header

Gary Rowett: 'Andreas Weimann to make final call on future'

Burton manager Gary Rowett looks on prior to the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Burton Albion and Queens Park Rangers at Pirelli Stadium on August 27, 2014
Derby County boss Gary Rowett says that Andreas Weimann will make the final decision on whether he returns to the Rams or joins Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Derby County boss Gary Rowett has acknowledged that Wolverhampton Wanderers have an option to sign Andreas Weimann at the end of his loan spell at Molineux.

Weimann has scored three goals in 13 games since signing for the West Midlands outfit in January but despite Wolves openly revealing their stance on the player, Rowett has said that he is welcome back at Derby should he opt against moving to Paul Lambert's side on a permanent basis.

The 43-year-old is quoted by the Birmingham Mail as saying: "As far as I am concerned that is normal and I can understand Wolves' stance of wanting to make that public.

"I think there was one quote saying 'even if Gary Rowett wants him (Weimann) back, it is up to us'. Well, it is, but it is also up to Andreas Weimann.

"If Andreas Weimann doesn't want to sign for Wolves at the end of it, then he will come back. If he wants to sign for Wolves at the end of it, and Wolves want him then that will happen naturally because that's what an option is."

Before moving to Wolves, Weimann had only played 11 times for Derby in the Championship during the current campaign.

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Wolves have deal in place to sign forward?
