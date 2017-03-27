New Transfer Talk header

Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm buy option on Andreas Weimann

Ben Davies of Portsmouth is tackled by Andreas Weimann of Derby County during the Capital One Cup First Round match between Portsmouth v Derby County at Fratton Park on August 12, 2015
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm reports that the club have an option to make Andreas Weimann's loan deal from Derby County permanent.
Monday, March 27, 2017

Wolverhampton Wanderers sporting director Kevin Thelwall has confirmed that the club has an option to make Andreas Weimann's loan deal from Derby County permanent.

The 25-year-old has notched three goals in 13 appearances for Paul Lambert's side since his January switch from the Rams and has started the club's last four games, a run which has seen Wolves collect 10 points from a possible 12.

A report last week claimed that the club have a first-look option to make the deal permanent for a fee of £1.5m and, while refusing to confirm the fee, Thelwall admitted that the ball is in their court.

"They can't renege, we have the option to buy," he told a meeting of the Wolves Fans' Parliament. "We decide if we do or we don't by a specific date. They don't have the option to renege.

"So if Gary Rowett wants him back and we want him, we can have him.

"We are fairly comfortable with the buy-out option and that it would present good value for money if we decided to do it."

Managing director Laurie Dalrymple added: "The value is agreed in the loan deal. They can't suddenly go, 'He's had a great three months with you he is now worth another £5m."

Wolves are currently 16th in the Championship, five points above the dropzone.

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
