Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm reports that the club have an option to make Andreas Weimann's loan deal from Derby County permanent.

Wolverhampton Wanderers sporting director Kevin Thelwall has confirmed that the club has an option to make Andreas Weimann's loan deal from Derby County permanent.

The 25-year-old has notched three goals in 13 appearances for Paul Lambert's side since his January switch from the Rams and has started the club's last four games, a run which has seen Wolves collect 10 points from a possible 12.

A report last week claimed that the club have a first-look option to make the deal permanent for a fee of £1.5m and, while refusing to confirm the fee, Thelwall admitted that the ball is in their court.

"They can't renege, we have the option to buy," he told a meeting of the Wolves Fans' Parliament. "We decide if we do or we don't by a specific date. They don't have the option to renege.

"So if Gary Rowett wants him back and we want him, we can have him.

"We are fairly comfortable with the buy-out option and that it would present good value for money if we decided to do it."

Managing director Laurie Dalrymple added: "The value is agreed in the loan deal. They can't suddenly go, 'He's had a great three months with you he is now worth another £5m."

Wolves are currently 16th in the Championship, five points above the dropzone.