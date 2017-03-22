Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly have a deal in place to sign Derby County's Andreas Weimann in the summer, should they wish to proceed with a permanent transfer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly got the option of signing Andreas Weimann on a permanent deal during the summer.

The Austrian international is currently on loan from Derby County, with three goals being scored in 13 appearances since he moved to Molineux.

According to the Express & Star, the West Midlands outfit will be able to sign the forward for a fee of £1.5m at the end of the season.

However, while that option is in place, neither Paul Lambert or the club will make a final decision on the 25-year-old until May at the earliest.

It has been claimed that Derby are unable to change the terms of the deal, despite Gary Rowett replacing Steve McClaren as boss earlier this month.