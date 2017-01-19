General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Paul Lambert: 'Andreas Weimann will have big role'

Andreas Weimann in action for Aston Villa on January 17, 2015
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert says that new signing Andreas Weimann will play "a big part" in the remainder of the season.
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has said that new loan signing Andreas Weimann will have "a big part" to play for the club in the second half of the season.

The 25-year-old forward agreed a switch to the Midlands side from Derby County earlier today, reuniting him with Lambert, his former boss at Aston Villa.

"I am really pleased to have brought Andi in," Lambert told the club's website. "I know him from my time at Villa and the way he works and the way he presses is what we are looking for. His work ethic is fantastic and he ticks all the boxes of the way I want us to play as a high energy team.

"He is a good guy, a good pro, who will fit in and will buy into what we are doing here really quickly. He just needs to get his career up and going again but I know exactly what he can do.

"Andi scored big goals for me when he was at Villa, against teams like Liverpool and Manchester United, and he certainly knows where the goal is. He knows English football and he knows the league and he is somebody who I have worked with and I know well. He will be a big part of the squad from here on in."

Sporting director Kevin Thelwall added: "We are delighted to have agreed a deal to bring Andi to the club. He is a player we have known about for a long time and we tried to take him before he went to Derby but were unable to do so.

"We are delighted that we have been able to get him to the club second time around. Paul obviously knows him very well and we think he is a really good fit for the squad. We are confident he will make a positive impact for us going forwards."

Weimann could make his debut when Lambert's side visit Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

