Wolverhampton Wanderers MD vows to learn "lessons"

A general of view of Molineux during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers managing director Laurie Dalrymple says that the club will learn "lessons" from their first season under control of Chinese firm Fosun International.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' managing director Laurie Dalrymple has promised that the club will learn "lessons" from its first year of ownership under Chinese firm Fosun Interntaional.

The company acquired the Midlands side from Steve Morgan last summer and immediately embarked upon a spending spree, bringing in 12 new players before the transfer window closed at the end of August.

Meanwhile, manager Kenny Jackett was promptly sacked and replaced by Walter Zenga, who lasted less than three months before Paul Lambert took over.

On the pitch, the side struggled with inconsistency and were facing a relegation battle until a recent run of three straight wins took them away from the Championship dropzone.

Addressing the topsy-turvy season at the Wolves Fans' Parliament, Dalrymple said: "We didn't expect to be in this part of the league but do I think the lessons from this season will be positively taken into the summer process, bearing in mind we have started our strategy for next season in January? Will the lessons of this season be taken forward positively? Yes, I think they will.

"There are some areas where we would collectively say we didn't get it quite right but equally there have been some areas where we have got it right.

"If we were having this meeting in January or indeed two weeks ago, it would be a completely different meeting than we are having now, to a degree. That's not for one second to intimate that we as a collective management team are happy with where we are – far, far, far from it."

Next up for Wolves is a home encounter with Cardiff City next weekend.

 A general of view of Molineux during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014
