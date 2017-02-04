General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Paul Lambert surprised by Wolverhampton Wanderers turnaround

Paul Lambert, manager of Aston Villa gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on January 18, 2014
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert says that he has been surprised with the club's change in fortunes since his arrival in November.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 12:13 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert has insisted that the players and the supporters deserve credit for the club's change in fortunes.

Lambert has won seven of his 14 games since replacing Walter Zenga in November, while he has guided the club to FA Cup victories away at both Stoke City and Liverpool.

However, while acknowledging that he has been surprised with the club's recent form, Lambert is reluctant to receive any praise.

The 47-year-old is quoted by the Express & Star as saying: "It comes through the players and the supporters. It's not me being modest, I just think the game is about players and supporters.

"If you get them together, and results, and things like Liverpool, it brings everything together and the feeling becomes strong. (Am I surprised) how quick it's turned? Probably, yes. And not just what you see on the pitch but behind the scenes as well.

"From the moment I walked in the door I felt there was something special here. I think it's a brilliant club. There's an incredible feeling around the club, not just here (Compton Park) but the stadium."

Wolves have moved 10 points clear of the Championship relegation zone since Lambert took charge at Molineux.

A general view of the Bank's Stadium ahead of the Pre Season Friendly match between Walsall and Leicster City at Banks' Stadium on July 30, 2014
 Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Paul Lambert hails "fantastic" Barnsley win
 Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday at Ewood Park on December 26, 2013
Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm Ben Marshall capture
expand