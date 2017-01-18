Wolverhampton Wanderers confirm that club vice president and women's cricket legend Rachael Heyhoe Flint has died at the age of 77

Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced that club vice president and former cricketer Rachael Heyhoe Flint has died at the age of 77.

She passed away in the early hours of Wednesday after a short illness, Wolves said.

Born in Wolverhampton on June 11, 1939, Flint was a trailblazer for women's cricket, captaining England between 1966 and 1978, and also played in the first ever women's match at Lord's in 1976 against Australia.

During her illustrious career, which prompted her induction into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2010, she played 22 Test matches and 23 one-day internationals.

Flint then worked for her hometown club's public relations department from 1990, and became a director at Molineux between 1997 and 2003.

Wolves managing director Laurie Dalrymple said: "Everyone at Wolves is deeply saddened to hear the news that Rachael has passed away.

"She was a wonderful lady who meant so much to so many people at the football club, in the city of Wolverhampton, and also much further afield.

"Rachael's contribution to the world of sport, the local community, and in later years politics, cannot be measured, and neither can her seemingly never-ending kindness and generosity of spirit."

She is survived by her husband Derrick, their son Ben, her step-children Rowan, Hazel and Simon, her brother Nicholas.