Liverpool are reportedly prepared to part with a big fee to sign Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to be keen to strengthen his forward options when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Rodriguez has been linked with Premier League clubs numerous times this season due to his lack of regular game time at the Bernabeu under head coach Zinedine Zidane.

The Colombian has started just seven La Liga games and four in the Champions League, but has provided two goals and seven assists in 19 appearances in total.

According to Don Balon, Liverpool are willing to break their transfer record by paying an initial £43m figure, which could rise to £52m with add-ons.

Rodriguez joined the Spanish giants from Monaco in 2014 for a reported £63m fee.