New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool to spend £43m on Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez?

James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
© AFP
Liverpool are reportedly prepared to break their transfer record to sign Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 12:21 UK

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to part with a big fee to sign Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to be keen to strengthen his forward options when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Rodriguez has been linked with Premier League clubs numerous times this season due to his lack of regular game time at the Bernabeu under head coach Zinedine Zidane.

The Colombian has started just seven La Liga games and four in the Champions League, but has provided two goals and seven assists in 19 appearances in total.

According to Don Balon, Liverpool are willing to break their transfer record by paying an initial £43m figure, which could rise to £52m with add-ons.

Rodriguez joined the Spanish giants from Monaco in 2014 for a reported £63m fee.

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Read Next:
Calderon: 'Real Madrid move up to Hazard'
>
View our homepages for James Rodriguez, Jurgen Klopp, Zinedine Zidane, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Liverpool to spend £43m on Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez?
 Philippe Coutinho readjusts during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Neymar reiterates desire for Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho to join Barcelona
 Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Southampton 'line up Mamadou Sakho as Virgil van Dijk replacement'
Adam Lallana to miss next four weeks?Woodgate joins Boro coaching teamFirmino to start despite missing trainingRush backs Liverpool for top-four spotWijnaldum backs Van Gaal for Netherlands
Liverpool assistant 'turns down job offers'PL top six all keen on Ben Gibson?Garcia confident of Liverpool for top fourSouthgate "really impressed" with LallanaClubs prepared to meet Gray release clause?
> Liverpool Homepage
More Real Madrid News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Liverpool to spend £43m on Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez?
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Ramon Calderon: 'Real Madrid move up to Eden Hazard'
 Raphael Varane for Real Madrid on November 4, 2014
Raphael Varane talks up "special relationship" with Jose Mourinho
Marco Asensio wants Real Madrid stayReal Madrid 'eye Brazilian youngster'Raul refuses to rule out Barcelona moveFabinho: 'Mbappe will end up at Real, Barca'Alvaro Morata 'keen on Chelsea move'
Chelsea to turn down any offer for Hazard?Man United to join James Rodriguez race?Real Madrid 'step up Hazard interest'Liverpool 'confident of finalising Rodriguez deal'Benzema warns Mbappe against leaving Monaco
> Real Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 