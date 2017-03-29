New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Paul Scholes: 'Wayne Rooney should decide Manchester United future'

Wayne Rooney and Paul Scholes before a Manchester United match against Aston Villa on April 15, 2012.
© Getty Images
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes says that Wayne Rooney has earned the right to decide whether to leave Old Trafford this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 17:47 UK

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has claimed that Wayne Rooney has earned the right to decide whether to leave Old Trafford at the end of the current season.

Rooney is Man United's all-time record scorer with 250 goals, but the club captain has struggled to earn a regular spot in Jose Mourinho's first XI this term.

It is understood that a number of Chinese Super League outfits wanted to sign the 31-year-old last month, although Rooney ultimately decided to remain with the club that he joined from Everton in the summer of 2004.

Rooney's future remains undecided, however, and Scholes has insisted that the forward has earned the right to choose whether he leaves Old Trafford, rather than being forced out.

"Wayne [Rooney]'s been an unbelievable player for Manchester United. It's up to him, I suppose really," Scholes told Omnisport. "If he wants to stay, great. If he doesn't, wants to go and play football... you have to respect his decision.

"He's been a sensational footballer for Manchester United, won great things, scored a ridiculous amount of goals. I think he's earned the right to decide what he wants to do."

Everton are said to lead the race for their former striker, although clubs from China and the MLS are also expected to battle for Rooney's signature.

A rare sighting of Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Read Next:
Schweinsteiger completes Chicago move
>
View our homepages for Paul Scholes, Wayne Rooney, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Paul Scholes pays tribute to 'brave' Paul Pogba
 Jose Gimenez for Atletico Madrid on January 7, 2015
Jose Gimenez 'wants Manchester United move'
 Retired Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes, 39, attends a press conference during a promotional trip in Singapore on March 22, 2014
Scholes: 'Lyon are Manchester United's biggest Europa League threat'
Scholes: 'Rooney should decide future'Schweinsteiger completes Chicago moveIbrahimovic: "I never leave a job unfinished"Report: Mourinho backed to bring in DierMan United 'hopeful of Phil Jones return'
Met Police close Man United chants investigationDjorkaeff: 'Mbappe should not copy Martial'Paddy McNair: 'I forced Man United exit'Man Utd 'in talks to sign American starlet'Rashford learning from Ibrahimovic, Rooney
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 