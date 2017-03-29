Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes says that Wayne Rooney has earned the right to decide whether to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has claimed that Wayne Rooney has earned the right to decide whether to leave Old Trafford at the end of the current season.

Rooney is Man United's all-time record scorer with 250 goals, but the club captain has struggled to earn a regular spot in Jose Mourinho's first XI this term.

It is understood that a number of Chinese Super League outfits wanted to sign the 31-year-old last month, although Rooney ultimately decided to remain with the club that he joined from Everton in the summer of 2004.

Rooney's future remains undecided, however, and Scholes has insisted that the forward has earned the right to choose whether he leaves Old Trafford, rather than being forced out.

"Wayne [Rooney]'s been an unbelievable player for Manchester United. It's up to him, I suppose really," Scholes told Omnisport. "If he wants to stay, great. If he doesn't, wants to go and play football... you have to respect his decision.

"He's been a sensational footballer for Manchester United, won great things, scored a ridiculous amount of goals. I think he's earned the right to decide what he wants to do."

Everton are said to lead the race for their former striker, although clubs from China and the MLS are also expected to battle for Rooney's signature.