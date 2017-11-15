Sunderland 'offer Heckingbottom huge pay rise'

Sunderland 'offer manager Paul Heckingbottom huge pay rise to leave Barnsley'

Sunderland have reportedly turned their focus to luring Paul Heckingbottom away from Barnsley after being put off appointing Ally McCoist and Walter Smith.
Championship basement boys Sunderland have reportedly offered Paul Heckingbottom £750,000 a year to leave Barnsley and take over at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats remain without a boss, 15 days after parting company with Simon Grayson on the back of a 3-3 home draw against fellow strugglers Bolton Wanderers.

A number of names are said to be in the frame to replace Grayson on a permanent basis, including former Rangers managerial duo Ally McCoist and Walter Smith.

According to The Sun, Sunderland hit a snag in talks with the pair and have instead turned their focus solely to Heckingbottom, who is currently one of the division's lowest-paid bosses at Barnsley.

The report claims that Heckingbottom, barely on a six-figure salary at Oakwell, is interested in potentially teaming up with Robbie Stockdale and leading the North-East outfit back up the table.

