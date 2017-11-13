Sunderland consider Heckingbottom, McCoist?

Sunderland are reportedly considering Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom and Rangers legend Ally McCoist for the vacant managerial role at the Stadium of Light.

At the end of last month, Sunderland announced that Simon Grayson had been removed from the dugout after just 18 games in charge with the club languishing in the Championship relegation zone.

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has already been linked with the position but according to Sky Sports News, the North-East outfit are still considering their options.

Heckingbottom is said to feature on the club's shortlist after an impressive spell with Barnsley, where he has earned promotion to the Championship and claimed 36 wins from his 89 games in charge.

McCoist has only managed boyhood club Rangers, but the Scot claimed 119 victories from 164 matches at Ibrox between 2011 and 2014.

Sunderland are next in action when they host Millwall at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, November 18.