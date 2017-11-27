Man Utd 'given go ahead for Gimenez bid'

New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United 'given green light to move for £60m Jose Gimenez'

Manchester United are reportedly handed a boost in their pursuit of £60m-rated Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez.
Manchester United have reportedly been handed a boost in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez.

The 22-year-old has not been a regular member of the first team for Diego Simeone's side so far this season, starting just six matches across all competitions having found himself behind Diego Godin and Stefan Savic in the pecking order at the Wanda Metropolitano.

United boss Jose Mourinho is understood to be looking for defensive reinforcements when the transfer window reopens having seen summer signing Victor Lindelof fail to break his way into the starting lineup on a regular basis so far.

Gimenez only recently signed a new contract with Atletico, but that deal contains a £60m buyout clause which Manchester United are reportedly considering triggering.

Atletico may even accept less than that amount in order to offload the Uruguay international, although United could face competition for his signature from Italian champions Juventus.

Juve find themselves playing catch-up in the Serie A title race this season and are still looking for a replacement for Leonardo Bonucci, who joined AC Milan in the summer.

