Nov 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Juventus Stadium
Juventus
0-0
Barcelona

Pjanic (21'), Sandro (72')
FT

Paulinho (30'), Digne (87'), Pique (90')

Result: Juventus, Barcelona draw blank but Spanish giants grab last-16 spot

Result: Goal-shy Barcelona seal last-16 spot
© SilverHub
Barcelona fail to score against Juventus, but secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a goalless draw in Turin.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 22:36 UK

Barcelona have secured a place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a goalless draw against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Wednesday evening.

The big news prior to kickoff was the exclusion of Lionel Messi from the first XI, but even after he was introduced in the second half, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was unable to break the deadlock.

The hosts started the game on the front foot as Douglas Costa, who is on loan from Bayern Munich, left a handful of Barcelona players in his wake before linking up with Juan Cuadrado.

The forward received the ball in the centre of the box, and his attempt was easily caught by Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but the Brazilian showed promising movement and bursts of energy.

Luis Suarez, who has not been his scintillating self so far this season, had a quiet match, but early in the game had a neat one-two with Paulinho, whose shot sailed wide of the target.

Cuadrado avoided an embarrassing moment when his header towards goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon almost crept into the top corner, but other than that, Juve looked fairly untroubled until Ivan Rakitic unleashed a pin-point free kick.

The midfielder delivered the ball into the box with pace and it bounced before smashing off the post and towards Paulinho, who tried to head in the rebound but ended up missing the target.

A swift one-two between Cuadrado and Dybala almost ended in a goal for the former, but the ex-Chelsea man failed to control the ball with his first-time shot and the attempt flew over the crossbar.

Dybala was later involved again as he danced past three Barcelona players before turning and unleashing a thunderous hit from inside the box towards the far post, but over the bar it went.

Suarez tried to find the breakthrough after the half-time interval via a free kick, which he managed to lift towards the top left corner with the help of a slight deflection from the wall, but the ball dipped over the top.

Gonzalo Higuain had a rare opportunity to shoot when he collected the ball on the edge of the area before turning, only for his swinging shot to fall wide of the post.

Messi, who was brought on as a 56th-minute substitute, tried to make the difference from a free kick, which was delivered inches over the top of the bar with his left foot.

The Argentina international ramped up the energy for Barcelona and he played a hand in Lucas Digne's chance, which was wasted when he opted to square the pass rather than go for goal when he was one on one with the goalkeeper.

Juventus fans felt that their team should have had a penalty with 15 minutes left to play when Gerard Pique nudged Costa ever so slightly in a tussle for the ball, but the referee was having none of it.

There was a heart-in-mouths moment for Barcelona in injury time when Dybala's first-time hit forced a save from Ter Stegen, but in the end neither side could find the back of the net.

The result was good enough for Barcelona, though, who have made it into the knockout rounds as probable group winners, while Juventus still have a chance of qualifying as they sit second in Group D with a one-point advantage ahead of the final round of matches.

Massimiliano Allegri's men need to defeat Olympiacos in order to progress.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Valverde: 'Calm down about Luis Suarez'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Douglas Costa, Juan Cuadrado, Luis Suarez, Paulinho, Gianluigi Buffon, Ivan Rakitic, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gonzalo Higuain, Lionel Messi, Lucas Digne, Gerard Pique, Massimiliano Allegri, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Luis Suarez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Espanyol on May 8, 2016
Live Commentary: Juventus 0-0 Barcelona - as it happened
 Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Result: Juventus, Barcelona draw blank but Spanish giants grab last-16 spot
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Bayern Munich 'pull out of Antoine Griezmann race'
Team News: Messi on bench as Barca face JuveLeipzig chief: 'Barcelona wanted Keita'Rakitic "confident" of Lionel Messi stayMateu Jaume scouted by City, Bayern?Tottenham suffer Andre Gomes transfer blow?
Sergi Roberto: 'I want to stay at Barca'Barcelona want Mesut Ozil for £17m?Schalke 04 reveal Mesut Ozil interestMan City 'to move for Riyad Mahrez'Barca 'offer Gomes in Ozil swap deal'
> Barcelona Homepage
More Juventus News
Luis Suarez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Espanyol on May 8, 2016
Live Commentary: Juventus 0-0 Barcelona - as it happened
 Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Result: Juventus, Barcelona draw blank but Spanish giants grab last-16 spot
 Lionel Messi of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Team News: Lionel Messi on bench as Barcelona face Juventus
Paulo Dybala: 'I miss Paul Pogba'Result: Juventus stumble away at SampdoriaAgent plays down PL interest in SturaroReport: Juve not interested in FellainiChelsea join race to sign Arrizabalaga?
Paul Pogba hints at Paulo Dybala move?Report: Juve priced out of Bellerin moveLiverpool favourites to sign MascheranoBuffon 'confirms international retirement'Dortmund join race to sign Emre Can?
> Juventus Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona1211103342934
2Valencia1293032112130
3Real Madrid127322291324
4Atletico MadridAtletico126601661024
5Sevilla127141412222
6Villarreal126331912721
7Real Sociedad125342522318
8Leganes12525911-217
9Real Betis125252125-417
10Getafe124441914516
11GironaGirona124441417-316
12Levante123631415-115
13Celta Vigo124262319414
14Espanyol12345915-613
15Athletic Bilbao123361216-412
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo123271523-811
17EibarEibar123271125-1411
18Malaga12219925-167
19AlavesAlaves122010620-146
20Las PalmasLas Palmas122010830-226
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 