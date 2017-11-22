Nov 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Juventus Stadium
Juventus
0-0
Barcelona

Pjanic (21')
LIVE

Paulinho (30')

Team News: Lionel Messi on bench as Barcelona face Juventus

Team News: Messi on bench as Barca face Juve
© SilverHub
Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde names Lionel Messi on the bench for Wednesday night's Champions League trip to Juventus.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 19:35 UK

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has named Lionel Messi on the bench for Wednesday night's Champions League trip to Juventus.

Paco Alcacer and Jordi Alba are also out of the starting XI and among the substitutes.

The Blaugrana boss has opted for Lucas Digne at full-back, Paulinho in midfield, and Gerard Deulofeu in attack alongside Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta.

Gerard Pique, who is serving a domestic ban, starts at the back for the Catalan giants, who line up in a 4-3-3 formation.

Juve, meanwhile, line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa behind lone striker Gonzalo Higuain, while Mario Mandzukic drops to the bench.

A thigh injury has forced Giorgio Chiellini out of the lineup, which means that Medhi Benatia has come in to replace the defender, while Andrea Barzagli comes back into the defence.

In goal, Gianluigi Buffon returns to the first XI after starting on the bench in last weekend's defeat to Sampdoria.

Juventus: Buffon; Barzagli, Benatia, Rugani, Sandro; Pjanic, Khedira; Cuadrado, Dybala, Costa; Higuain
Subs: Szczesny, De Sciglio, Asamoah, Marchisio, Matuidi, Bentancur, Mandzukic

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Digne; Rakitic, Busquets, Paulinho; Iniesta, Deulofeu, L. Suarez
Subs: Cillessen, D. Suarez, Messi, Alcacer, Alba, Vidal, Vermaelen

Follow all the action from the Juventus Stadium with Sports Mole's live match commentary.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Valverde: 'Calm down about Luis Suarez'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lionel Messi, Ernesto Valverde, Paco Alcacer, Jordi Alba, Lucas Digne, Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta, Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa, Gonzalo Higuain, Mario Mandzukic, Andrea Barzagli, Gerard Deulofeu, Paulinho, Gerard Pique, Giorgio Chiellini, Medhi Benatia, Gianluigi Buffon, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Luis Suarez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Espanyol on May 8, 2016
Live Commentary: Juventus 0-0 Barcelona
 Lionel Messi of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Team News: Lionel Messi on bench as Barcelona face Juventus
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Bayern Munich 'pull out of Antoine Griezmann race'
Leipzig chief: 'Barcelona wanted Keita'Rakitic "confident" of Lionel Messi stayMateu Jaume scouted by City, Bayern?Tottenham suffer Andre Gomes transfer blow?Sergi Roberto: 'I want to stay at Barca'
Barcelona want Mesut Ozil for £17m?Schalke 04 reveal Mesut Ozil interestMan City 'to move for Riyad Mahrez'Barca 'offer Gomes in Ozil swap deal'Barca to appeal Pique, Suarez bookings
> Barcelona Homepage
More Juventus News
Luis Suarez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Espanyol on May 8, 2016
Live Commentary: Juventus 0-0 Barcelona
 Lionel Messi of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Team News: Lionel Messi on bench as Barcelona face Juventus
 Paulo Dybala in action for Juventus in the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
Paulo Dybala admits to missing Paul Pogba and cannot "promise" Juventus stay
Result: Juventus stumble away at SampdoriaAgent plays down PL interest in SturaroReport: Juve not interested in FellainiChelsea join race to sign Arrizabalaga?Paul Pogba hints at Paulo Dybala move?
Report: Juve priced out of Bellerin moveLiverpool favourites to sign MascheranoBuffon 'confirms international retirement'Dortmund join race to sign Emre Can?Darmian 'wanted by three Italian giants'
> Juventus Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona1211103342934
2Valencia1293032112130
3Real Madrid127322291324
4Atletico MadridAtletico126601661024
5Sevilla127141412222
6Villarreal126331912721
7Real Sociedad125342522318
8Leganes12525911-217
9Real Betis125252125-417
10Getafe124441914516
11GironaGirona124441417-316
12Levante123631415-115
13Celta Vigo124262319414
14Espanyol12345915-613
15Athletic Bilbao123361216-412
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo123271523-811
17EibarEibar123271125-1411
18Malaga12219925-167
19AlavesAlaves122010620-146
20Las PalmasLas Palmas122010830-226
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 