Team News: Messi on bench as Barca face Juve

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has named Lionel Messi on the bench for Wednesday night's Champions League trip to Juventus.

Paco Alcacer and Jordi Alba are also out of the starting XI and among the substitutes.

The Blaugrana boss has opted for Lucas Digne at full-back, Paulinho in midfield, and Gerard Deulofeu in attack alongside Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta.

Gerard Pique, who is serving a domestic ban, starts at the back for the Catalan giants, who line up in a 4-3-3 formation.

Juve, meanwhile, line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa behind lone striker Gonzalo Higuain, while Mario Mandzukic drops to the bench.

A thigh injury has forced Giorgio Chiellini out of the lineup, which means that Medhi Benatia has come in to replace the defender, while Andrea Barzagli comes back into the defence.

In goal, Gianluigi Buffon returns to the first XI after starting on the bench in last weekend's defeat to Sampdoria.

Juventus: Buffon; Barzagli, Benatia, Rugani, Sandro; Pjanic, Khedira; Cuadrado, Dybala, Costa; Higuain

Subs: Szczesny, De Sciglio, Asamoah, Marchisio, Matuidi, Bentancur, Mandzukic

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Digne; Rakitic, Busquets, Paulinho; Iniesta, Deulofeu, L. Suarez

Subs: Cillessen, D. Suarez, Messi, Alcacer, Alba, Vidal, Vermaelen

