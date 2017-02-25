Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Gary Medel calls on Alexis Sanchez to join Inter Milan

Inter Milan midfielder Gary Medel urges Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez to make the move to San Siro.

Agent: 'Chelsea wanted Jonathan Biabiany'

The agent of Inter Milan attacker Jonathan Biabiany confirms that Chelsea wanted to sign his client last month.

Former Manchester United midfielder Anderson joins Coritiba on loan

Former Manchester United midfielder Anderson leaves parent club Internacional to join fellow Brazilian side Coritiba on loan.

Schalke 04 complete Nabil Bentaleb deal

Schalke 04 complete the signing of Algerian midfielder Nabil Bentaleb from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent deal.

Report: Ashley Young still a £10m China target

A report claims that Ashley Young could still leave Manchester United to join Chinese side Shandong Luneng before the end of the month.

Arsenal 'consider Pablo Fornals move'

A report claims that Malaga midfielder Pablo Fornals is on the wishlist of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger this summer.

Juanfran "calm" amid Barcelona rumours

Deportivo La Coruna defender Juanfran says that he is "calm" amid suggestions of interest from Barcelona.

Three clubs who should make moves for Sergio Aguero in the summer

We identify three clubs who should consider making a move for Manchester City's Sergio Aguero this summer.

Marco Silva 'unaware' of Abel Hernandez bids

Hull City boss Marco Silva denies that 26-year-old forward Abel Hernandez is heading for the Chinese Super League.

Real Madrid 'sign Brazilian youngster Augusto Galvan'

A report claims that Real Madrid beat Barcelona to the signature of Sao Paulo youngster Augusto Galvan.

Arsenal 'join Tiemoue Bakayoko pursuit'

A report claims that Arsenal join the hunt for AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea.

Arsenal to battle Juventus for Monaco striker?

Arsenal will reportedly battle it out with Juventus for the signature of Monaco's teenage striker Kylian Mbappe.

West Bromwich Albion planning quiet summer window

West Bromwich Albion chairman John Williams says that he expects to make "two or three" signings in the summer transfer window.

Everton 'made January bid for Wayne Rooney'

Everton reportedly made a January move for Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney and are contemplating a fresh bid this summer.

Manchester City keen on Hector Bellerin?

Manchester City are reportedly considering a summer move for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.

Federico Fernandez pens new Swansea City deal

Centre-back Federico Fernandez signs a new deal keeping him at Swansea City until 2020.

Atletico Madrid want Antoine Griezmann for 'one more year'

Atletico Madrid reportedly tell Manchester United that they want to keep hold of Antoine Griezmann for one more season.