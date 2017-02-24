New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Schalke 04 complete Nabil Bentaleb deal

Nabil Bentaleb in action for Tottenham Hotspur on August 16, 2014
© Getty Images
Schalke 04 complete the signing of Algerian midfielder Nabil Bentaleb from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent deal.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 24, 2017 at 20:49 UK

Schalke 04 have completed the signing of Nabil Bentaleb from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old moved to Schalke on a season-long loan from Tottenham last summer and has impressed for the German side this season - scoring four times in 20 Bundesliga appearances.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Schalke were on the verge of sealing a £16m permanent deal for the Algerian international, and the Bundesliga outfit have now confirmed the arrival of the box-to-box midfielder on a four-year contract.

"When I came to Schalke in the summer, my aim was to play as much as possible and persuade the club to make the transfer permanent. Things have worked out brilliantly and I am thrilled," Bentaleb told the club's official website.

"It is great to have the feeling that you are trusted by the club: the coaching staff, my team-mates, the higher-ups and everyone here have made it really easy to feel at home at S04. I am very happy to be a part of this team."

Bentaleb made 35 appearances for Tottenham during the 2014-15 campaign, but only appeared on 11 occasions in the Premier League last season and was deemed surplus to requirements last summer.

Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Read Next:
EL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip up
>
View our homepages for Nabil Bentaleb, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Nabil Bentaleb in action for Tottenham Hotspur on August 16, 2014
Schalke 04 complete Nabil Bentaleb deal
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Result: Gent knock 10-man Tottenham Hotspur out of Europa League
Preview: Tottenham vs. StokePochettino "disappointed" by Spurs exitEriksen: 'We were not good enough'Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Gent - as it happenedTeam News: Eric Dier returns for Tottenham
Gent boss talks up Dembele importanceDutch teenager 'joins Spurs on trial'Parker tips Harry Winks for greatnessChelsea vs. Man Utd to take place on Monday nightKane: 'Wembley better than White Hart Lane'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Schalke 04 News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Nabil Bentaleb in action for Tottenham Hotspur on August 16, 2014
Schalke 04 complete Nabil Bentaleb deal
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring during his side's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Manchester United draw FC Rostov in Europa League
EL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upBentaleb 'to join Schalke for £16m'Chelsea fail in bid to sign Schalke defender?Chelsea take interest in Schalke defender?Chelsea defender suffers serious knee injury
Leicester attacker targeted by Schalke 04?Man City target joins Schalke on loanBreel Embolo coy on Man United rumoursReport: Spurs rekindle Meyer interestLiverpool join race for Brazilian midfielder?
> Schalke 04 Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 