Schalke 04 complete the signing of Algerian midfielder Nabil Bentaleb from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old moved to Schalke on a season-long loan from Tottenham last summer and has impressed for the German side this season - scoring four times in 20 Bundesliga appearances.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Schalke were on the verge of sealing a £16m permanent deal for the Algerian international, and the Bundesliga outfit have now confirmed the arrival of the box-to-box midfielder on a four-year contract.

"When I came to Schalke in the summer, my aim was to play as much as possible and persuade the club to make the transfer permanent. Things have worked out brilliantly and I am thrilled," Bentaleb told the club's official website.

"It is great to have the feeling that you are trusted by the club: the coaching staff, my team-mates, the higher-ups and everyone here have made it really easy to feel at home at S04. I am very happy to be a part of this team."

Bentaleb made 35 appearances for Tottenham during the 2014-15 campaign, but only appeared on 11 occasions in the Premier League last season and was deemed surplus to requirements last summer.