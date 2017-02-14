A report claims that Algerian midfielder Nabil Bentaleb is just one game away from joining Schalke 04 from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old moved to Schalke on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur last summer and has impressed for the German side this season - scoring four times in 19 Bundesliga appearances.

According to Sky Sports News, once Bentaleb has reached 20 league appearances, which is expected to occur this weekend, Schalke will pay £16m to sign the Algerian international on a permanent deal.

Bentaleb has also scored once in four Europa League appearances for Schalke this season.

The box-to-box midfielder made 35 appearances for Tottenham during the 2014-15 campaign, but only appeared on 11 occasions in the Premier League last season and was deemed surplus to requirements last summer.