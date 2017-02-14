New Transfer Talk header

Nabil Bentaleb 'to join Schalke 04 for £16m'

Nabil Bentaleb of Tottenham in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and and Tottingham Hotspur at Old Trafford, Manchester.
A report claims that Algerian midfielder Nabil Bentaleb is just one game away from joining Schalke 04 from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent deal.
Nabil Bentaleb is reportedly just one game away from joining Schalke 04 on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old moved to Schalke on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur last summer and has impressed for the German side this season - scoring four times in 19 Bundesliga appearances.

According to Sky Sports News, once Bentaleb has reached 20 league appearances, which is expected to occur this weekend, Schalke will pay £16m to sign the Algerian international on a permanent deal.

Bentaleb has also scored once in four Europa League appearances for Schalke this season.

The box-to-box midfielder made 35 appearances for Tottenham during the 2014-15 campaign, but only appeared on 11 occasions in the Premier League last season and was deemed surplus to requirements last summer.

Schalke's defender Sead Kolasinac (L) vies with Wolfsburg's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne during the German first division Bundesliga football match VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Schalke 04 in Wolfsburg, central Germany, on April 19, 2015
