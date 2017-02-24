A report claims that Real Madrid beat Barcelona to the signature of Sao Paulo youngster Augusto Galvan.

Real Madrid have reportedly beaten Barcelona to the signature of Sao Paulo youngster Augusto Galvan.

The 17-year-old's current Sao Paulo deal expires at the end of next month, and both Real Madrid and Barcelona have been credited with an interest in the teenage playmaker.

However, according to AS, a deal that will see Galvan move to the Bernabeu is '99%' done.

The same report claims that Sao Paulo will receive an initial £800,000 for the midfielder, while the rest of the fee, believed to stand in the region of £1.5m, will be paid based on objectives achieved.

Real Madrid are understood to have tracked Galvan's development in Brazil since 2015.