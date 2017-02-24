New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Real Madrid 'sign Brazilian youngster Augusto Galvan'

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
© AFP
A report claims that Real Madrid beat Barcelona to the signature of Sao Paulo youngster Augusto Galvan.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Real Madrid have reportedly beaten Barcelona to the signature of Sao Paulo youngster Augusto Galvan.

The 17-year-old's current Sao Paulo deal expires at the end of next month, and both Real Madrid and Barcelona have been credited with an interest in the teenage playmaker.

However, according to AS, a deal that will see Galvan move to the Bernabeu is '99%' done.

The same report claims that Sao Paulo will receive an initial £800,000 for the midfielder, while the rest of the fee, believed to stand in the region of £1.5m, will be paid based on objectives achieved.

Real Madrid are understood to have tracked Galvan's development in Brazil since 2015.

Sao Paulo's Paulo Henrique Ganso celebrates his goal against Ponte Preta on November 20, 2013
Read Next:
Sevilla capture Ganso on five-year deal
>
View our homepages for Augusto Galvan, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Real Madrid 'close to Eden Hazard agreement'
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid 'sign Brazilian youngster Augusto Galvan'
 Julian Brandt of Germany is challenged by Berenfelos Nikita of Latvia during the match between U19 Latvia and U19 Germany in the U19 Euro Qualifier on October 12, 2013
Real Madrid 'following Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt'
Casemiro: 'Real Madrid angry with loss'Alba would welcome Isco to BarcelonaRaphael Varane 'tears thigh muscle'Zidane: 'Poor start cost us at Valencia'Ramos rejects 'poor attitude' claims
Zinedine Zidane 'to make final Isco call'Ramos: 'Real must learn from mistakes'Result: Valencia survive Real siege to clinch winLive Commentary: Valencia 2-1 Real Madrid - as it happenedReal Madrid 'want Miralem Pjanic'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Sao Paulo News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid 'sign Brazilian youngster Augusto Galvan'
 Sports Mole logo
Report: Flamengo, Palmeiras and Sao Paulo offer players to Chapecoense
 Rodrigo Caio of Sao Paulo runs with the ball during a first leg match between between Sao Paulo and Cruzeiro as part of round of sixteen of Copa Bridgestone Libertadores 2015 at Morumbi Stadium on May 6, 2015
Report: Manchester United target Rodrigo Caio
Sevilla capture Ganso on five-year dealTottenham Hotspur eye Argentine strikerOTD: Liverpool lose in Club World Championship finalArsenal 'have held talks over Pato'Spurs 'interested in Alexandre Pato'
West Ham to move for Alexandre Pato?Juan Carlos Osorio lands Mexico jobPato reveals Man Utd deadline-day offerSpurs target Pato keen for Brazil stayPato heading for Premier League?
> Sao Paulo Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid22164257203752
2Barcelona23156263194451
3Sevilla23154446281849
4Atletico MadridAtletico23136443192445
5Real Sociedad2413383632442
6Villarreal23109430151539
7EibarEibar2310583631535
8Athletic Bilbao2310582828035
9Celta Vigo2210393636033
10Espanyol238873031-132
11AlavesAlaves237972228-630
12Las PalmasLas Palmas247893235-329
13Malaga236893137-626
14Valencia2375113341-826
15Real Betis2266102235-1324
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2247112635-919
17Leganes2346131639-2318
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2344152547-2216
19Granada2337132149-2816
20Osasuna2317152452-2810
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 