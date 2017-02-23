A report claims that Real Madrid could move for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Julian Brandt at the end of the season.

Real Madrid are reportedly tracking Bayer Leverkusen attacker Julian Brandt as they consider a move for the German at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Brandt, 20, who has three goals and six assists in 28 appearances for Leverkusen this season, is believed to be on the wishlist of a number of European clubs, including Liverpool and Arsenal.

However, according to Marca, Real Madrid are also very much in the hunt for the youngster and had him scouted during Leverkusen's Champions League last-16 first leg with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

Four-time German international Brandt came through the youth system at Leverkusen before making his first-team debut during the 2013-14 Bundesliga season.

The attacker was also part of the Germany squad that won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games.