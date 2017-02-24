New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Former Manchester United midfielder Anderson joins Coritiba on loan

Anderson celebrates scoring for Manchester United on May 4, 2011.
© Getty Images
Former Manchester United midfielder Anderson leaves parent club Internacional to join fellow Brazilian side Coritiba on loan.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Former Manchester United midfielder Anderson has left parent club Internacional to join Coritiba on loan.

The 28-year-old joined Man United in a big-money move from Porto in the summer of 2007, and spent eight years with the Red Devils - making 181 appearances in all competitions for the English giants.

Following a loan spell at Fiorentina, the Brazilian international left Man United to join Internacional, where he has made 88 appearances over the course of two seasons.

The attacking midfielder is on the move once again, however, joining fellow Brazilian side Coritiba on a loan deal.

Anderson won four Premier League titles and the Champions League during his time in England.

Leandro Damiao of Brazil reacts after scoring during the Men's Football Semi Final match between Korea and Brazil on August 7, 2012
Read Next:
Nike team up with Brazilian clubs
>
View our homepages for Anderson, Football
Your Comments
More Coritiba News
Anderson celebrates scoring for Manchester United on May 4, 2011.
Former Manchester United midfielder Anderson joins Coritiba on loan
 Leandro Damiao of Brazil reacts after scoring during the Men's Football Semi Final match between Korea and Brazil on August 7, 2012
Nike team up with Brazilian clubs to create kit supporting World Cup
 A general view of the Etihad Stadium, home of Manchester City on September 10, 2011
Report: Manchester City lead chase for Brazil starlet Abner
> Coritiba Homepage
More Internacional News
Anderson celebrates scoring for Manchester United on May 4, 2011.
Former Manchester United midfielder Anderson joins Coritiba on loan
 Wojciech Szczesny of AS Roma in action during the pre-season friendly match between AS Roma and Sevilla FC at Olimpico Stadium on August 14, 2015
Roma opt against signing Wojciech Szczesny?
 Sports Mole logo
Internacional: 'Allison not for sale'
Bayer Leverkusen sign Charles AranguizCharles Aranguiz has no desire to join LeicesterLiverpool agree Allan dealLeicester agree record Aranguiz fee?Chelsea 'in talks to sign Aranguiz'
Man United 'close to signing Brazilian youngster'Player suspended after outburst at own fansAranguiz 'dreams' of playing for ArsenalChelsea target Chile's Charles Aranguiz?Video: Anderson requires oxygen in Bolivia
> Internacional Homepage



LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 