Former Manchester United midfielder Anderson has left parent club Internacional to join Coritiba on loan.

The 28-year-old joined Man United in a big-money move from Porto in the summer of 2007, and spent eight years with the Red Devils - making 181 appearances in all competitions for the English giants.

Following a loan spell at Fiorentina, the Brazilian international left Man United to join Internacional, where he has made 88 appearances over the course of two seasons.

The attacking midfielder is on the move once again, however, joining fellow Brazilian side Coritiba on a loan deal.

Anderson won four Premier League titles and the Champions League during his time in England.