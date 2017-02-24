Centre-back Federico Fernandez signs a new deal keeping him at Swansea City until 2020.

Swansea City centre-back Federico Fernandez has signed a new three-year deal keeping him at the club until 2020.

The 28-year-old was the subject of a big-money bid from an unnamed club during the January transfer window but with those advances having been turned down, Fernandez has now committed to fresh terms with the Welsh side.

"It's a very nice period for me," Fernandez told the Swansea website. "It has been good for the team because the results and the performances have been better. And to sign a new deal is something special and something positive for me. I am very happy to have signed the contract.

"When I first arrived here, I found a really nice club a nice city. My family are very happy here. My little girl was born in Singleton Hospital and part of my life is here because I have been here for almost three years. I am happy with the football and in my private life.

"The new contract helps me because it shows I have confidence of the club. Now I am looking forward to the future."

The Argentina international has racked up 74 Premier League appearances for the Swans, who are currently 15th in the table, since his £8.5m switch from Napoli in 2014.