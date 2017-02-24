Hull City boss Marco Silva denies that 26-year-old forward Abel Hernandez is heading for the Chinese Super League.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Hernandez was the subject of interest from Chinese duo Beijing Guoan and Tianjin Quanjian ahead of the closure of the Chinese transfer window.

Silva, however, has claimed that he has "heard nothing" in terms of reported offers for the 26-year-old, who he is counting on for this weekend's Premier League clash at home to Burnley.

"Until now I've heard nothing about the offers for Abel and he's staying for at least the game (on Saturday). I don't know anything about the offers for the player. What I want the player focusing on now is on our squad and to do the work and score goals of course to help the team," Silva told reporters.

Hernandez has scored four times in 19 appearances for Hull this season.