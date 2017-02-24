New Transfer Talk header

Marco Silva 'unaware' of Abel Hernandez bids

Abel Hernandez reacts to a missed chance during the Championship playoff final between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday on May 28, 2016
Hull City boss Marco Silva denies that 26-year-old forward Abel Hernandez is heading for the Chinese Super League.
Last Updated: Friday, February 24, 2017 at 19:42 UK

Hull City boss Marco Silva has denied suggestions that Abel Hernandez is heading for the Chinese Super League.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Hernandez was the subject of interest from Chinese duo Beijing Guoan and Tianjin Quanjian ahead of the closure of the Chinese transfer window.

Silva, however, has claimed that he has "heard nothing" in terms of reported offers for the 26-year-old, who he is counting on for this weekend's Premier League clash at home to Burnley.

"Until now I've heard nothing about the offers for Abel and he's staying for at least the game (on Saturday). I don't know anything about the offers for the player. What I want the player focusing on now is on our squad and to do the work and score goals of course to help the team," Silva told reporters.

Hernandez has scored four times in 19 appearances for Hull this season.

Abel Hernandez of Hull City celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Hull City at Emirates Stadium on October 18, 2014
