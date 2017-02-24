We identify three clubs who should consider making a move for Manchester City's Sergio Aguero this summer.

Sergio Aguero, one of the best strikers in the world, has been a key figure in Manchester City's rise over the past eight or nine years. He was instrumental when City won the Premier League title in 2012 and 2014, and also helped the Citizens clinch the League Cup in 2014 and 2016.

The 28-year-old Argentina international is a City legend and is one of the finest strikers to have ever featured in the Premier League, but his future at the Etihad Stadium is far from certain. The former Atletico Madrid star is no longer guaranteed a place in the Citizens' starting lineup when he is fit, with manager Pep Guardiola himself admitting that he is not sure if the Argentine will be at the club next season.

© SilverHub

While it is hard to envisage City letting Aguero go, it must also be remembered that Barcelona parted company with Zlatan Ibrahimovic after just one season when Guardiola was in charge. Anything is possible in football, including City winning the Premier League title this season despite the high odds on 888sports, and the following three clubs should consider making moves for the striker in the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid have long been linked with Aguero. In fact, the striker himself admitted that he could have joined the Spanish giants before his move to City back in 2011. Zinedine Zidane's side are doing well at the moment, both in La Liga and in the Champions League, but club president Florentino Perez likes to sign a big-name star every summer. Aguero is a world-class striker and he would certainly enhance the quality of the current squad, but someone has to make way for him in the starting lineup.

Arsenal

City are unlikely to sell Aguero to a direct Premier League rival, but Arsenal should still make a bid. The Gunners have Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez playing up front, but Aguero would be an upgrade. France international Giroud is not at the level to guide the Gunners to the Premier League title and the future of Chile international forward Sanchez is wrapped up in uncertainty. If Arsenal were able to convince Aguero to move to the Emirates Stadium and agree a fee with City, it would be a massive coup for them.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have one of the best squads in the whole of Europe. Only Real Madrid and Barcelona can boast a group of players as talented as the German powerhouse do. However, there is space for more, and Aguero would be a stunning signing. Robert Lewandowski is still banging in the goals left, right and centre for the German giants, but bringing in the City striker would give manager Carlo Ancelotti more options and a different element in attack. The Argentine, who was linked with a move to Bayern back when he was at Independiente, would form a formidable partnership with Lewandowski, and it would be absolutely thrilling for the crowd at the Allianz Arena.