Agent: 'Chelsea wanted Jonathan Biabiany'

Inter Milan's forward from France Jonathan Biabiany celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Inter Milan vs Frosinone on November 22, 2015
The agent of Inter Milan attacker Jonathan Biabiany confirms that Chelsea wanted to sign his client last month.
The agent of Inter Milan attacker Jonathan Biabiany has confirmed that Chelsea wanted to sign his client in the latter stages of the January transfer window.

Last month, it was claimed that Chelsea had failed in a deadline-day move for Biabiany, who was also linked with a transfer to the Chinese Super League.

The interest from Stamford Bridge has now been confirmed by the 28-year-old's agent Davide Bega, who revealed that the deal could not be completed due to time constraints.

"It's true. Chelsea wanted him", Bega told Calciomercato.com. "He was a clear request made by Antonio Conte, who also spoke with him to try convincing him. But it was too late to move to Premier League. The request arrived on Sunday late night and market was closing on Tuesday."

Biabiany has made just two Europa League appearances for Inter this season.

Ivan Perisic scores during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Czech Republic and Croatia on July 17, 2016
Chelsea 'to send scout to watch Perisic'
