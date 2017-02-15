New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool-linked Gabriel Barbosa "very happy" at Inter Milan

Gabriel Barbosa, linked with a switch to Liverpool last month, reiterates that he is content with life at Inter Milan and is not seeking a move away.
Inter Milan forward Gabriel Barbosa has played down talk of a move away from the club by insisting that he is "ecstatic" about wearing the famous shirt.

The Brazil international has been repeatedly forced to fend off interest from a number of European clubs, including Premier League side Liverpool who were linked in January.

Barbosa, who is still yet to find the net since arriving from Santos at the start of the season, is more than happy at the San Siro and has no intention of jumping ship despite the rumoured interest from elsewhere.

"It's a bit too cold, but I'm very happy here," he told Inter's official website. "Everyone is helping me, giving me advice and the fact I'm playing with superstars who previously I'd only see in video games is amazing. I'm ecstatic about wearing the Inter shirt."

Barbosa has made all five of his Serie A appearances thus far from the bench, totalling 51 minutes of action.

