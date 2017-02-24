Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is "disappointed" for Claudio Ranieri after he was sacked by Leicester City just nine months after leading them to the Premier League title.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said that he is "disappointed" for Claudio Ranieri after he was sacked by Leicester City yesterday evening.

The 65-year-old masterminded one of the unlikeliest sporting triumphs of all time by leading the Foxes to the Premier League title last season but, with the club now sitting just one point clear of the relegation zone, Ranieri finds himself out of a job just nine months later.

Reports have suggested that a number of players in the squad had a role in Ranieri's exit, and Conte believes that it is a damning indictment on the club if true.

"I'm very, very sad, because this is our job and for sure I'm disappointed for him. First, he's a friend. He's a really good man. And he's a really good manager. He reached a dream to win the title," he told reporters.

"I understand the situation. I understand his frustration. For sure I'll call him. It's natural after this type of situation to talk and to show him also my disappointment for this decision.

"I don't like to follow this type of story (reports of player power), it's a lack of respect. If this happened, it means the club is poor, with no power. It's not right that players can control your destiny as a manager."

Roberto Mancini is the early favourite to succeed Ranieri at the King Power Stadium.