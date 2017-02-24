Antonio Conte saddened by Claudio Ranieri sacking

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is "disappointed" for Claudio Ranieri after he was sacked by Leicester City just nine months after leading them to the Premier League title.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 24, 2017 at 14:55 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said that he is "disappointed" for Claudio Ranieri after he was sacked by Leicester City yesterday evening.

The 65-year-old masterminded one of the unlikeliest sporting triumphs of all time by leading the Foxes to the Premier League title last season but, with the club now sitting just one point clear of the relegation zone, Ranieri finds himself out of a job just nine months later.

Reports have suggested that a number of players in the squad had a role in Ranieri's exit, and Conte believes that it is a damning indictment on the club if true.

"I'm very, very sad, because this is our job and for sure I'm disappointed for him. First, he's a friend. He's a really good man. And he's a really good manager. He reached a dream to win the title," he told reporters.

"I understand the situation. I understand his frustration. For sure I'll call him. It's natural after this type of situation to talk and to show him also my disappointment for this decision.

"I don't like to follow this type of story (reports of player power), it's a lack of respect. If this happened, it means the club is poor, with no power. It's not right that players can control your destiny as a manager."

Roberto Mancini is the early favourite to succeed Ranieri at the King Power Stadium.

Jose Mourinho and Claudio Ranieri greet each other prior to the game between Manchester United and Leicester City on September 24, 2016
Read Next:
Mourinho: 'Difficult to accept Ranieri axe'
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Claudio Ranieri, Roberto Mancini, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Real Madrid 'close to Eden Hazard agreement'
 Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich steps onto the pitch at Stamford Bridge after the 3-1 win over Sunderland on December 19, 2015
Chelsea in talks for Chinese investment?
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Preview: Chelsea vs. Swansea City
Conte saddened by Ranieri sackingMakelele: 'Swansea not daunted by Chelsea'Chelsea vs. Man Utd to take place on Monday nightEden Hazard talks up Chelsea home formChelsea 'to send scout to watch Perisic'
Chelsea, Manchester City tracking Lemar?Hart allowed to join top-six rival?Report: Conte agrees new Chelsea dealBegovic expects John Terry to stay at ChelseaRashford looking for Chelsea revenge
> Chelsea Homepage
More Leicester City News
Claudio Ranieri celebrates at the end of the Premier League game between Watford and Leicester City on March 5, 2016
Claudio Ranieri to take over at Fiorentina?
 Inter Milan's coach Roberto Mancini looks on during the Italian Serie A football match Torino Vs Inter Milan on November 8, 2015
Roberto Mancini early favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri at Leicester City
 Jose Mourinho and Claudio Ranieri greet each other prior to the game between Manchester United and Leicester City on September 24, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'Difficult to accept Claudio Ranieri sacking'
Conte saddened by Ranieri sackingShakespeare: 'Ranieri sacking is very sad'Shakespeare denies Leicester player revoltMancini expresses sympathy for RanieriKlopp expecting "best" Leicester City
Mourinho pays tribute to Claudio RanieriVardy film to proceed despite Ranieri axeLeicester City chairman quits InstagramPulis "disappointed" by Leicester decisionEddie Howe "shocked" by Ranieri sacking
> Leicester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
 