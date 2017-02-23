Leicester City team header

Roberto Mancini early favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri at Leicester City

Inter Milan's coach Roberto Mancini looks on during the Italian Serie A football match Torino Vs Inter Milan on November 8, 2015
Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini emerges as the early favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as Leicester City boss.
Thursday, February 23, 2017

Roberto Mancini has been installed as the early favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as Leicester City manager.

Ranieri was sacked earlier this evening just nine months after sensationally leading the club to the Premier League title against 5,000-1 odds last season.

The board cited the club's current position of 17th in the table as the reason behind Ranieri's exit, with just one point separating the champions from the relegation zone.

Former Manchester City boss Mancini, who made four appearances on loan at Leicester during his playing career, is currently the bookmaker's favourite to be brought in as the Foxes look to steer themselves away from the bottom three.

Mancini has been out of work since leaving Inter Milan last summer and could be open to the idea of a return to the Premier League having won the title during his four-year stint at the Etihad Stadium.

Gary Rowett and Alan Pardew are among the other early front-runners for the job, while Nigel Pearson is also in the running for a return to the King Power Stadium.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
expand
 