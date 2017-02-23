Former Leicester City striker Gary Lineker describes the decision to sack manager Claudio Ranieri as "inexplicable" and "unforgivable".

Former Leicester City striker Gary Lineker has heavily criticised the decision to sack manager Claudio Ranieri just nine months after he led the club to the Premier League title.

The Foxes defied 5,000-1 odds on their way to the most unlikely of title triumphs last term, but this season they are back battling against relegation and currently find themselves just one point clear of the bottom three having failed to win or even score in the league since the turn of the year.

However, despite the club's precarious position in the league table, Lineker strongly disagrees with the decision to sack the Italian, describing it as "inexplicable" and "unforgivable".

"Claudio Ranieri? Sacked? Really? Dilly Ding Dilly Game's Gone," he wrote on Twitter.

"After all that Claudio Ranieri has done for Leicester City, to sack him now is inexplicable, unforgivable and gut-wrenchingly sad."

Craig Shakespeare and Mike Stowell will be in interim charge of the team while they search for a new manager.