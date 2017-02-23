Leicester City team header

Leicester City

Tony Cottee: 'Claudio Ranieri deserved more time at Leicester City'

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Former Leicester City striker Tony Cottee claims that sacked manager Claudio Ranieri deserved more time to turn the club's form around.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 21:01 UK

Former Leicester City striker Tony Cottee has claimed that Claudio Ranieri deserved more time to turn things around at the club.

The 65-year-old was sacked by the Foxes earlier this evening just nine months after leading the club to their first ever top-flight title, overcoming 5,000-1 odds in one of the most remarkable football achievements of all time.

Leicester remain in the Champions League but sit just one point clear of the Premier League relegation zone having failed to win or even score in the top flight so far in 2017.

However, Cottee believes that Leicester are having a "normal" campaign this time around and would have liked to have seen Ranieri given the chance to secure survival.

"This is like a normal Leicester season – they are normally in the bottom half of the table and they are normally flirting with relegation," he told Sky Sports News.

"Last season was an incredible one-off season and personally I think Claudio Ranieri should have been given a bit more time. They've got some important games over the next few weeks and I know they are flirting with relegation but I don't expect them to actually go down.

"I don't think it'll go down too well with the supporters. He gave them a season that will never be matched. It'll just never happen again. I think he should've been given a bit more time and a bit more respect. Then, if they do go down, you say thank you very much and you move in."

Craig Shakespeare and Mike Stowell will be in interim charge of the team while they search for a new manager.

Were Leicester right to sack Claudio Ranieri?

Yes
No
Yes
28.3%
No
71.7%
Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Read Next:
Lineker slams "unforgivable" Ranieri sacking
>
View our homepages for Tony Cottee, Claudio Ranieri, Craig Shakespeare, Mike Stowell, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Claudio Ranieri 'sacked by Leicester City'
 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri kisses the Premier League trophy on May 8, 2016
Leicester City confirm Claudio Ranieri departure
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Sevilla 2-1 Leicester City - as it happened
Mancini early favourite to succeed RanieriCottee: 'Ranieri deserved more time'Lineker slams "unforgivable" Ranieri sackingRanieri: 'We showed heart at Sevilla'Jamie Vardy: 'We gave 110% at Sevilla'
Result: Vardy nets away goal as Sevilla edge first legVardy: 'Leicester must forget title win'Ranieri: 'I could have left Leicester'Ranieri: 'Sevilla could change Foxes season'Millwall "disappointed" with Leicester conduct
> Leicester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 