Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expresses admiration for Ajax's Kasper Dolberg

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp describes Ajax youngster Kasper Dolberg as a "fantastic player" with a "great future". Read more.

Liverpool confirm new "long-term" Adam Lallana contract

Liverpool confirm that midfielder Adam Lallana has signed a new "long-term contract" with the club. Read more.

Paul Scholes expects "frustrated" Wayne Rooney to leave Manchester United

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes expects Wayne Rooney to leave the club due to a lack of first-team football under Jose Mourinho. Read more.

Wayne Rooney 'will not leave Manchester United this season'

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will not leave the club and move to the Chinese Super League before the end of this season, according to reports. Read more.

Adam Lallana 'set to sign new Liverpool contract'

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana reportedly agrees terms on a new three-year contract at the club, with the option of a further year. Read more.

Real Madrid 'want Miralem Pjanic'

A report claims that Real Madrid want to sign Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic at the end of the season. Read more.

Ajax youngster Daishawn Redan 'snubs Manchester United'

Reported Manchester United target Daishawn Redan says that he will "definitely sign" a professional contract with Ajax. Read more.

Lucas Perez "really comfortable" at Arsenal

Spanish attacker Lucas Perez plays down suggestions that he will look to leave Arsenal at the end of the season, claiming that he is "really comfortable" at the Emirates. Read more.

Everton 'join race for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain'

A report claims that Everton join Manchester United and Manchester City in the race for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Read more.

Daley Blind 'facing Manchester United exit'

A report claims that Manchester United will allow Daley Blind to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season. Read more.

Liverpool 'consider Pedro Obiang move'

A report claims that Liverpool could move for West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang at the end of the season. Read more.

Christopher Samba 'on trial with Aston Villa'

A report claims that experienced centre-back Christopher Samba is on trial with Aston Villa following his release from Panathinaikos. Read more.

Report: Hector Bellerin still Barcelona target

A report claims that Barcelona are still intent on re-signing Spain right-back Hector Bellerin from Arsenal. Read more.

Report: Barcelona eyeing move for Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker

Barcelona are reportedly considering a summer swoop for Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker. Read more.

Tianjin Quanjian not interested in pursuing Manchester United's Wayne Rooney

Tianjin Quanjian boss Fabio Cannavaro insists that the Chinese Super League club are not in the market for Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney. Read more.

Chelsea 'to send scout to watch Inter's Ivan Perisic in action this Sunday'

Chelsea will reportedly send a scout to watch Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic this Sunday. Read more.

Agent reveals Moussa Dembele will see out four-year contract at Celtic

Moussa Dembele has no plans to leave Celtic at the end of the season, according to his agent Mamadi Fofana. Read more.

Sergio Aguero insists he wants to stay at Manchester City

Sergio Aguero insists that he wants to stay at Manchester City, but says that the decision is not up to him. Read more.

Wayne Rooney considering Manchester United exit for £1m-a-week offer in China?

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is reportedly considering accepting £1m-a-week offers from clubs in the Chinese Super League. Read more.