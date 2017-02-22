Moussa Dembele has no plans to leave Celtic at the end of the season, according to his agent Mamadi Fofana.

Moussa Dembele's agent Mamadi Fofana has revealed that his client intends to stay at Celtic for the remainder of his four-year contract.

The 20-year-old forward is believed to have attracted interest from numerous European giants, including Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Chelsea were also linked with a January deadline-day swoop for Dembele, who is said to be rated between £30m and £40m following a scintillating season for the Bhoys.

The Frenchman has scored 24 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish outfit following his move from Fulham last summer.

Despite growing interest from elite clubs, Dembele's agent has insisted that the player has no intention of looking elsewhere.

"Moussa doesn't stress. He signed a four-year deal at Celtic and, in his head, he'll be at Celtic for those four years," the Daily Record quotes Fofana as saying. "If he has to leave, that will happen at the right time, but it's not in Moussa's head or my head.

"In January, there was speculation, but there will always be speculation if he does well. I am not even thinking of the future. I don't wake up in the morning thinking where Moussa will go in the summer. The future does not exist. The past has gone. It's about being a better player right now.

"The plan with Brendan [Rodgers] and the club and Moussa is private, but I can say it will remain the same and it stays the same. We are there for the boy to become a better player, for the club to achieve more things and the club wants to keep their best players.

"If Celtic ever wants to sell Moussa, it will be a common decision which is taken between everyone. But, at the moment, I can be no clearer in saying there is absolutely no discussion between me and Celtic about Moussa leaving in the summer or even next January. We can't stop people from thinking or talking, but if people can't see the benefit of Moussa Dembele being at Celtic, there is nothing I can do about that."

Dembele, who spent eight years of his youth career at Paris Saint-Germain, made his first-team debut at Fulham in 2013 after one year in the academy.