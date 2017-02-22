New Transfer Talk header

Everton 'join race for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain'

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
A report claims that Everton join Manchester United and Manchester City in the race for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Everton are reportedly ready to battle Manchester United and Manchester City for the signature of Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Both Manchester clubs have been linked with the England international in recent months, with Man United recently credited with a firm interest in the 23-year-old, who is said to be unsettled in North London.

However, according to The Mirror, Everton boss Ronald Koeman is an admirer of Oxlade-Chamberlain and has been given the green lift by the Toffees board to launch a big-money move for the versatile midfielder.

The former Southampton youngster will see his current Arsenal deal expire in the summer of 2018 and he is believed to be considering his options after struggling to nail-down a spot in Arsene Wenger's first XI.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is capable of operating across the midfield positions, has only started 10 Premier League games for the Gunners this season, scoring just twice in the process.

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
