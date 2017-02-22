Barcelona are reportedly considering a summer swoop for Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker.

Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker ahead of a potential summer move.

The 26-year-old has impressed in Mauricio Pochettino's team this season, creating five assists in 24 Premier League appearances.

His pace has caused plenty of problems for opponents, and according to the London Evening Standard, the Sheffield-born footballer has caught the eye of Barcelona.

The publication claims that Walker is among a list of right-back targets for the Spanish giants, who have struggled to fill the void left by Dani Alves since his switch to Juventus last summer.

Walker is one year into a five-year deal, and the London Evening Standard claims that he is happy at White Hart Lane but has ambitions to play Champions League football on a regular basis.

The North London outfit are believed to be determined to keep hold of the England international.