New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Christopher Samba 'on trial with Aston Villa'

Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
© Getty Images
A report claims that experienced centre-back Christopher Samba is on trial with Aston Villa following his release from Panathinaikos.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 13:27 UK

Christopher Samba is reportedly on trial with Aston Villa following his release from Panathinaikos.

The 32-year-old departed Panathinaikos on a free transfer in the January transfer window and was believed to be training with Crystal Palace last month in a bid to secure a contract.

Samba ultimately failed to agree a deal at Selhurst Park, but according to the Birmingham Mail, the experienced centre-back is now training with Championship side Villa.

Former Blackburn Rovers defender Samba left English football in 2012 to join Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala, before returning to the Premier League with Queens Park Rangers in 2013 during what was a disastrous short-term spell.

Between 2014 and 2016, the Congo international represented Dynamo Moscow, before joining Panathinaikos on a free transfer last summer, but he left the Greek club having made just two league appearances.

Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Read Next:
Steve Bruce: 'Newcastle display sums us up'
>
View our homepages for Christopher Samba, Football
Your Comments
More Aston Villa News
Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Christopher Samba 'on trial with Aston Villa'
 Rafael 'show me the money' Benitez gestures during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Live Commentary: Newcastle United 2-0 Aston Villa - as it happened
 Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City on April 16, 2016
Result: Newcastle United pile misery on Aston Villa to move top of the table
Hogan to undergo scans on ankle injurySteve Bruce: 'Newcastle display sums us up'Steve Bruce: 'My job is safe'Libor Kozak ruled out for seasonBruce: 'Villa showing signs of improvement'
Steve Bruce: 'We need to go on a huge run'Everton, Villa scouting Blackpool teen?Bruce: 'McCormack must apologise to teammates'McCormack glad to be away from VillaMcCormack explains Villa gate trouble
> Aston Villa Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle32223762253769
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton32208454262868
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3220484335864
4Reading3318694742560
5Leeds UnitedLeeds331841145341158
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds33177942321058
7Norwich CityNorwich331561258471151
8Fulham311310852371549
9Barnsley33147125147449
10Preston North EndPreston331310104440449
11Derby CountyDerby32139103629748
12Cardiff CityCardiff33136144547-245
13Ipswich TownIpswich331011123441-741
14Brentford32117144646040
15Queens Park RangersQPR33117153646-1040
16Birmingham CityBirmingham331010133448-1440
17Aston Villa32812123038-836
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest33106174658-1236
19Wolverhampton WanderersWolves3198143842-435
20Burton Albion3398163346-1335
21Bristol City3195174246-432
22Wigan AthleticWigan3379173040-1030
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn3178163649-1329
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3345243073-4317
> Full Version
 