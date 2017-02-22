A report claims that experienced centre-back Christopher Samba is on trial with Aston Villa following his release from Panathinaikos.

The 32-year-old departed Panathinaikos on a free transfer in the January transfer window and was believed to be training with Crystal Palace last month in a bid to secure a contract.

Samba ultimately failed to agree a deal at Selhurst Park, but according to the Birmingham Mail, the experienced centre-back is now training with Championship side Villa.

Former Blackburn Rovers defender Samba left English football in 2012 to join Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala, before returning to the Premier League with Queens Park Rangers in 2013 during what was a disastrous short-term spell.

Between 2014 and 2016, the Congo international represented Dynamo Moscow, before joining Panathinaikos on a free transfer last summer, but he left the Greek club having made just two league appearances.