Isco approached by knife-wielding fan?

Spain striker Isco was reportedly approached by a pitch invader wielding a knife during last night's 1-0 win over Israel in Jerusalem.

Six supporters were arrested for storming the pitch towards the end of the game, which was decided by a solitary strike from Asier Illarramendi in the final quarter of an hour.

According to the Times of Israel, one of the pitch invaders separated from the rest of his group and charged towards Isco carrying a knife but then dropped the weapon before reaching the Real Madrid forward.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Israel Football Association said of the claims: "According to all the information we have, there is no evidence or indication that someone was carrying a knife among those who jumped into the field.

"We will file a lawsuit against the six fans who will have to face the consequences of their totally objectionable actions in a stadium. But I repeat, I do not know where they got the information about the alleged knife.

"I do not think Spain was received in a stadium outside their country with as much affection as here, especially Isco who received shouts and banners."

La Roja ended their World Cup qualifying campaign top of Group G with nine wins and a draw from their 10 fixtures.