World Cup
Oct 9, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Wales
0-1
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland

Allen (16')
FT(HT: 0-0)
McClean (57')
Murphy (72'), Clark (79'), Randolph (89'), McClean (92'), Meyler (96')

Chris Coleman to wait for 'dust to settle' before deciding Wales future

Coleman undecided on Wales future
Chris Coleman says that he will wait before making a decision about his future as Wales manager.
Chris Coleman has claimed that he will assess his future as Wales manager in due course.

The 47-year-old has been in charge of the Dragons since 2012 and guided the nation to an historic semi-final place at the European Championships last year.

The team will not compete in Russia next summer at the World Cup, though, as they failed to grab a playoff spot due to a 1-0 defeat against the Republic of Ireland this evening.

After the final whistle in Cardiff, Coleman told Sky Sports News: "Right now all I can think about, picture in my mind, is the faces of the players in the dressing room and the disappointment. They are inconsolable at the moment but they should feel very proud. That's all I can think about.

"I know I'm going to be asked about my situation but I won't think about that right now. I'll take some time to let the dust settle and then I'm sure we'll have a sit down and have a chat and we'll take it from there."

Wales were unable to call upon Gareth Bale for their final two qualifiers due to the Real Madrid star's spell on the sidelines with injury.

