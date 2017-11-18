Agent plays down PL interest in Sturaro

Midfielder Stefano Sturaro - a reported target of Everton and Newcastle United - is only focusing on life at Juventus, according to his agent.

The agent of Stefano Sturaro has played down reports linking the Juventus midfielder with a potential move to the Premier League.

Everton and Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in Sturaro, who has made just four starts in Serie A and the Champions League this season.

However, his representative Stefano Volpi has suggested that Sturaro is only focused on trying to secure a regular spot in Massimiliano Allegri's starting lineup.

Volpi told ilbianconero: "It is a pleasure for Stefano to be sought after by Italy and abroad at every market session. In Premier, for example, attentions always come from teams like Everton and Newcastle, but honestly, everything is very premature, he is thinking of continue to do well to Juventus.

"And to do so, he wants to enter the third year of real membership of this club that brings you from being young to no longer be. His great peculiarity is not to suffer the competition, he tends to consider all of them as comrades and always try to give the most when he is employed."

Sturaro - who has won four caps for Italy - has netted three times in 79 appearances for Juventus since signing for the club in 2014.