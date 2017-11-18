New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Agent plays down Everton, Newcastle United interest in Stefano Sturaro

Agent plays down PL interest in Sturaro
© SilverHub
Midfielder Stefano Sturaro - a reported target of Everton and Newcastle United - is only focusing on life at Juventus, according to his agent.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 09:25 UK

The agent of Stefano Sturaro has played down reports linking the Juventus midfielder with a potential move to the Premier League.

Everton and Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in Sturaro, who has made just four starts in Serie A and the Champions League this season.

However, his representative Stefano Volpi has suggested that Sturaro is only focused on trying to secure a regular spot in Massimiliano Allegri's starting lineup.

Volpi told ilbianconero: "It is a pleasure for Stefano to be sought after by Italy and abroad at every market session. In Premier, for example, attentions always come from teams like Everton and Newcastle, but honestly, everything is very premature, he is thinking of continue to do well to Juventus.

"And to do so, he wants to enter the third year of real membership of this club that brings you from being young to no longer be. His great peculiarity is not to suffer the competition, he tends to consider all of them as comrades and always try to give the most when he is employed."

Sturaro - who has won four caps for Italy - has netted three times in 79 appearances for Juventus since signing for the club in 2014.

Paulo Dybala in action for Juventus in the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
Read Next:
Paul Pogba hints at Paulo Dybala move?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Stefano Sturaro, Stefano Volpi, Massimiliano Allegri, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Diego Simeone rules himself out of Everton running
 Marco Silva gives orders during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
Marco Silva coy over Everton job
 Juventus's Stefano Sturaro in action against Roma on May 14, 2017
Agent plays down Everton, Newcastle United interest in Stefano Sturaro
Everton, Milan target Dynamo Kiev defender?Unsworth surprised by Allardyce commentsDavid Unsworth: 'Palace game is vital'Arsenal, Everton keen on Boro winger?Unsworth to take charge of Palace clash
Christian Benteke fit for Everton clashNiasse: 'I feel sorry for Koeman'Everton to be reported for tapping up Silva?Valencia 'eyeing Sandro Ramirez swoop'Watford 'rule out Marco Silva exit'
> Everton Homepage
More Newcastle United News
Juventus's Stefano Sturaro in action against Roma on May 14, 2017
Agent plays down Everton, Newcastle United interest in Stefano Sturaro
 Goalkeeper, Jasper Cillessen of Netherlands looks on during the International Friendly match between Netherlands and Ghana at De Kuip on May 31, 2014
Newcastle United 'learn Jasper Cillessen price'
 Senegal's defender Kara Mbodji celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2015 African Cup of Nations group C football match between South Africa and Senegal in Mongomo on January 23, 2015
Liverpool 'join race for Senegal captain Kara Mbodji'
Benitez: 'Focus on United not Mourinho'Preview: Man Utd vs. NewcastleShelvey: 'Safety still our priority'Newcastle 'want Anderlecht defender'Madine hopes Armstrong will stay at Bolton
Shelvey happy with year in ChampionshipPrem big boys tracking Bilbao youngster?Mata looking forward to Benitez reunionNewcastle takeover close to completion?Mitrovic 'attracting interest from China'
> Newcastle United Homepage
More Juventus News
Juventus's Stefano Sturaro in action against Roma on May 14, 2017
Agent plays down Everton, Newcastle United interest in Stefano Sturaro
 Antonio Conte watches on intently during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Chelsea on October 14, 2017
Chelsea join race to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga?
 Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini celebrates after doubling his side's lead during the Premier League match with Crystal Palace on September 30, 2017
Report: Juventus not interested in Marouane Fellaini
Paul Pogba hints at Paulo Dybala move?Report: Juve priced out of Bellerin moveLiverpool favourites to sign MascheranoBuffon 'confirms international retirement'Dortmund join race to sign Emre Can?
Darmian 'wanted by three Italian giants'Kepa "calm" over Real, Juve linksReport: Emre Can favours Man City moveJuventus tell Khedira to 'charm' Can?Chiellini blasts Guardiola-style tactics
> Juventus Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Scottish League Two
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 