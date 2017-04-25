Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

Report: Kyle Walker to consider Tottenham Hotspur future amid transfer rumours

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker will reportedly assess his future at the end of the season amid transfer speculation involving top Premier League clubs. Read more.

Ben Gibson 'to leave Middlesbrough if club relegated from Premier League'

Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson will reportedly leave the club in the summer if they suffer relegation from the Premier League. Read more.

Report: Marseille to pay £20m for Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud

Marseille are reportedly willing to spend £20m to sign Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud. Read more.

Monaco chief Vadium Vasilyev: 'Kylian Mbappe has not said he wants to leave'

AS Monaco vice-president Vadium Vasilyev says that in-demand Kylian Mbappe has not given any indication that he wants to leave. Read more.

Clint Hill wants Rangers extension

Experienced defender Clint Hill reveals that he wants to sign a new contract with Scottish giants Rangers. Read more.

Celta Vigo open door on Nolito return

Celta Vigo president Carlos Mourino says that Nolito would be welcomed back to the club this summer, but the Manchester City forward would have to lower his wage demands. Read more.

Keita Balde Diao's agent denies AC Milan talks

The agent of Lazio attacker Keita Balde Diao denies that he has held talks with AC Milan over a move to the San Siro for his client. Read more.

Report: Juventus consider Thomas Lemar bid

A report claims that Juventus could move for AS Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar at the end of the 2016-17 campaign. Read more.

Sheffield United 'to re-sign Ched Evans'

A report claims that Sheffield United will re-sign Chesterfield striker Ched Evans this summer for a figure in the region of £500,000. Read more.

Franck Kessie's agent denies Roma agreement

The agent of Atalanta BC midfielder Franck Kessie denies that his client has already agreed to join Roma this summer. Read more.

Report: Tottenham Hotspur want Sampdoria's Patrick Schick

A report claims that Tottenham Hotspur could move for Sampdoria forward Patrick Schick at the end of the 2016-17 campaign. Read more.

AC Milan: 'Gianluigi Donnarumma wants to stay'

AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli insists that in-demand goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma wants to stay at the San Siro. Read more.

West Ham United 'consider swoop for Alex Cairns'

A report claims that West Ham United could move for Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Alex Cairns this summer. Read more.

Report: Newcastle United eye £10m Tom Cairney

A report claims that Newcastle United want to sign Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney in a £10m deal at the end of the season. Read more.

Jamie Carragher: 'Michael Keane should join Everton'

Former Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher says that Burnley centre-back Michael Keane should forget about re-joining Manchester United, and instead move to Everton. Read more.

Arsenal 'plot £20m Emil Forsberg move'

A report claims that Arsenal want to bring RB Leipzig attacker Emil Forsberg to the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season. Read more.