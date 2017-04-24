New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Marseille to pay £20m for Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
© SilverHub
Marseille are reportedly willing to spend £20m to sign Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 24, 2017 at 19:40 UK

Marseille are reportedly willing to part with £20m to sign Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud this summer.

The Frenchman has dropped down the pecking order under manager Arsene Wenger due to Alexis Sanchez regularly being preferred in a more central role.

The 30-year-old has started just eight Premier League games and has made cameos in a further 15, scoring nine goals and providing three assists.

According to Sky Sports News, Marseille have put Giroud at the top of their transfer wishlist and believe that they can convince the forward to return to France.

It was only three months ago when Giroud signed a new contract until 2020 at Arsenal, but Marseille have enough money to tempt the Gunners into a deal following last October's takeover guided by American businessman Franck McCourt.

The France international joined Arsenal from Montpellier in 2012 for £12m.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Read Next:
Ramsey: 'Wenger deserves FA Cup success'
>
View our homepages for Olivier Giroud, Arsene Wenger, Alexis Sanchez, Franck McCourt, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Pep Guardiola distractedly hugs Arsene Wenger after the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City (AET) - as it happened
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Monaco chief Vadium Vasilyev: 'Kylian Mbappe has not said he wants to leave'
 Olivier Giroud in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Report: Marseille to pay £20m for Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud
Preview: Arsenal vs. Leicester CityRamsey: 'Wenger deserves FA Cup success'Toure slams "disappointing" refereeingMorgan, Slimani out of Arsenal clashKoscielny: 'New system makes us more solid'
Arsenal 'plot £20m Emil Forsberg move'Wenger: 'Sanchez will be at Arsenal next season'Wenger hails "great performance"Oxlade-Chamberlain 'tired but delighted'Result: Alexis Sanchez sends Arsenal into FA Cup final
> Arsenal Homepage
More Marseille News
Olivier Giroud in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Report: Marseille to pay £20m for Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud
 Florian Thauvin of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Tottenham Hotspur interested in Newcastle United flop Florian Thauvin?
 Laurent Koscielny reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Laurent Koscielny to quit Arsenal for France return this summer?
Marseille 'target Giroud, Koscielny'Zidane: 'Marseille is my club of heart'Allardyce: 'Cabaye could exit Crystal Palace'Yohan Cabaye hints at Marseille moveMarseille take interest in Liverpool stopper?
Payet blasts 'negative' West HamMarseille plan summer move for Giroud?Lassana Diarra leaves MarseilleMan City keen on French defending duo?Noble: 'West Ham happier without Payet'
> Marseille Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 