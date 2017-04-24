Marseille are reportedly willing to spend £20m to sign Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud.

Marseille are reportedly willing to part with £20m to sign Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud this summer.

The Frenchman has dropped down the pecking order under manager Arsene Wenger due to Alexis Sanchez regularly being preferred in a more central role.

The 30-year-old has started just eight Premier League games and has made cameos in a further 15, scoring nine goals and providing three assists.

According to Sky Sports News, Marseille have put Giroud at the top of their transfer wishlist and believe that they can convince the forward to return to France.

It was only three months ago when Giroud signed a new contract until 2020 at Arsenal, but Marseille have enough money to tempt the Gunners into a deal following last October's takeover guided by American businessman Franck McCourt.

The France international joined Arsenal from Montpellier in 2012 for £12m.