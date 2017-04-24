Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Christian Karembeu wants Florentino Perez to bring Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid midfielder Christian Karembeu believes that club president Florentino Perez should sign AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe this summer. Read more.

Matteo Darmian refuses to rule out Manchester United exit

Matteo Darmian refuses to rule out a departure from Manchester United, saying he will evaluate his situation "at the right time". Read more.

Paul Lambert wants Andreas Weimann at Wolverhampton Wanderers permanently

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert says he would like to sign Derby County forward Andreas Weimann permanently in the summer. Read more.

Antoine Griezmann 'will consider Manchester United, Real Madrid offers'

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann's agent says the striker will consider signing for Manchester United and Real Madrid. Read more.

Manchester City 'quoted £50m for Leonardo Bonucci'

A report claims that Manchester City will have to pay £50m to bring Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci to the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season. Read more.

Antoine Griezmann 'storms out of interview'

A report claims that Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann 'stormed out' of an interview on Saturday night after facing more questions on his future. Read more.

Lucas Perez 'eyes Deportivo La Coruna return'

A report claims that Arsenal forward Lucas Perez is in discussions with Deportivo La Coruna over a return to the Spanish club this summer. Read more.

Report: Liverpool close on £8m Andrew Robertson

A report claims that Hull City left-back Andrew Robertson will join Liverpool in an £8m deal at the end of the season. Read more.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur 'eye Luke Shaw'

A report claims that Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are all keeping a close eye on Luke Shaw's situation at Manchester United. Read more.

Report: Paris Saint-Germain's Serge Aurier meets with Barcelona

A report claims that Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier meets with Barcelona over a potential move to the Spanish champions. Read more.

Manchester City preparing 'world-record Kylian Mbappe bid'

A report claims that Manchester City are prepared to pay more than £89m to bring AS Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe to the Etihad Stadium this summer. Read more.

Sinisa Mihajlovic admits Andrea Belotti could leave Torino

Torino boss Sinisa Milhajlovic concedes that in-demand Andrea Belotti could leave the Italian club at the end of the season. Read more.

Report: Barcelona want Christian Eriksen

A report claims that Barcelona want to bring Tottenham Hotspur attacker Christian Eriksen to Camp Nou this summer. Read more.

Manchester United 'closing on Andrea Belotti'

A report claims that Manchester United are close to signing Torino forward Andrea Belotti, who has a release clause in the region of £84m. Read more.