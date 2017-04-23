New Transfer Talk header

Report: Paris Saint-Germain's Serge Aurier meets with Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Paris Saint-Germain at the Arena Lviv, in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, on September 30,
A report claims that Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier meets with Barcelona over a potential move to the Spanish champions.
Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier has reportedly met with Barcelona over a potential move to the Spanish champions at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

The Ivory Coast international, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United, is widely expected to leave the French capital in this summer's transfer window.

According to France Football, despite suggestions that Man United were at the head of the queue, representatives from Barcelona have held talks with Aurier with a view to the 24-year-old arriving in a £17m deal this summer.

Aurier's time at PSG has largely been harmed by off-the-field problems, including a well-publicised spat with former head coach Laurent Blanc in 2016, which led to a one-month suspension.

The right-back was also found guilty of assaulting a police officer outside of a Paris nightclub last September, which led to the Ivory Coast international receiving a two-month prison sentence, although that punishment has been appealed.

Aurier has started 19 Ligue 1 matches for PSG during the 2016-17 campaign.

