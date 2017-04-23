Former Real Madrid midfielder Christian Karembeu believes that club president Florentino Perez should sign AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The 18-year-old has scored 23 times in all competitions for Monaco this season, including five goals in the Champions League to help his team reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Karembeu, who won two Champions League trophies with Los Blancos between 1997 and 2000, believes that his fellow Frenchman should be Perez's main target for a Bernabeu switch.

The 46-year-old told Goal.com: "Mr Perez never disappoints with the signings. He always signs big players.

"He had his logic of signing all the Ballon D'Or winners - Kaka, Cannavaro, Ronaldo, Zidane, Figo, they all came to Madrid. Maybe he can do that with Messi, you never know!

"The next strategy could be Mbappe. He is young and can improve himself to be better. Mbappe could be the one. But it depends on the [club presidential] election [in the summer]."

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United are just some of the other clubs said to be tracking Mbappe, who only signed his first professional contract a year ago.