New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Christian Karembeu wants Florentino Perez to bring Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Former Real Madrid midfielder Christian Karembeu believes that club president Florentino Perez should sign AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe this summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 22:40 UK

Former Real Madrid midfielder Christian Karembeu has called on club president Florentino Perez to sign AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe.

The 18-year-old has scored 23 times in all competitions for Monaco this season, including five goals in the Champions League to help his team reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Karembeu, who won two Champions League trophies with Los Blancos between 1997 and 2000, believes that his fellow Frenchman should be Perez's main target for a Bernabeu switch.

The 46-year-old told Goal.com: "Mr Perez never disappoints with the signings. He always signs big players.

"He had his logic of signing all the Ballon D'Or winners - Kaka, Cannavaro, Ronaldo, Zidane, Figo, they all came to Madrid. Maybe he can do that with Messi, you never know!

"The next strategy could be Mbappe. He is young and can improve himself to be better. Mbappe could be the one. But it depends on the [club presidential] election [in the summer]."

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United are just some of the other clubs said to be tracking Mbappe, who only signed his first professional contract a year ago.

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Read Next:
Griezmann 'will consider United, Real'
>
View our homepages for Christian Karembeu, Florentino Perez, Kylian Mbappe, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona - as it happened
 Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Result: Barcelona battle back at Bernabeu to take spot from Real Madrid
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Antoine Griezmann 'will consider Manchester United, Real Madrid offers'
Karembeu urges Real Madrid to sign MbappeTeam News: Gareth Bale returns for El ClasicoZidane: 'El Clasico just another game'Modric hoping to "console" RakiticMourinho to ask for Varane, Morata?
Real Madrid to offer Ramos one-year extension?Rush: 'English clubs deserve CL struggles'Madrid sides to face off in CL semisBale returns to Real Madrid trainingReal Madrid to bid £60m for De Gea?
> Real Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona33236494326275
2Real Madrid32236384364875
3Atletico MadridAtletico33208560243668
4Sevilla33198658391965
5Villarreal33169848272157
6Real Sociedad33174124945455
7Athletic Bilbao32165114537853
8EibarEibar32148105244850
9Espanyol331310104443149
10Celta Vigo32135144852-444
11AlavesAlaves331111113240-844
12Valencia33117154756-940
13Las PalmasLas Palmas33109145258-639
14Real Betis33107163651-1537
15Malaga3399153849-1136
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo33710163551-1631
17Leganes3369182751-2427
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3358203666-3023
19Granada3348212770-4320
20Osasuna3339213475-4118
> Full Version
 