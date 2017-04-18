Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly gives the green light for the club to sign Chelsea winger Eden Hazard in a world-record deal.

The Spanish giants have been heavily linked with the Belgian winger throughout the season, with Hazard's sparkling form helping Chelsea to the top of the table and earning him a nomination in the PFA Player of the Year award.

Antonio Conte is desperate to keep Hazard at the club, but Diario Gol claims that Madrid are set to test their resolve with a mega-money offer that could break the world record transfer fee.

Chelsea will reportedly not accept any bids below £84m, but Madrid's desperation to land the attacker could see the price rise as high as £100m.

Such a deal could help Chelsea to fund a bid for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku after the Toffees also reportedly slapped a nine-figure asking price on the striker's head.

Hazard has scored 14 goals in 30 Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season.