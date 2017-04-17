Everton reportedly try to ward off clubs interested in Romelu Lukaku by slapping a £100m price tag on the Belgian striker.

Everton have reportedly slapped a £100m price tag on highly-rated striker Romelu Lukaku to try and ward off potential suitors.

The Premier League's top goalscorer has frequently indicated that he wants to play Champions League football and is reported to have turned down a new deal at Goodison Park in March.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Toffees are determined to keep hold of Lukaku and say they will only consider selling him this summer if a club meets their huge valuation of the 23-year-old.

The report goes on to say that the Belgian was previously rated at £70m last year, but his 24-goal return this season has seen his value go up to reflect his rising stock in the game.

Lukaku's contract at Everton runs out in 2019, with former employers Chelsea among the clubs said to be interested in his signature.