Karim Benzema: 'Eden Hazard would fit Real Madrid'

Karim Benzema in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema says that Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard "would be a good signing" for the Spanish giants.
Monday, April 17, 2017 at 13:23 UK

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has said that Eden Hazard "would be a good signing" for the Spanish giants.

Los Blancos have been strongly linked with a big-money move for the Chelsea attacker, who is said to be considering leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Hazard's arrival in Madrid could impact Benzema's future with the European champions, but the France forward has branded the Premier League attacker "a very good player", and talked-up a possible move to Spain.

"Hazard is a very good player," Benzema told Telefoot. "After that, what can I say about him? I haven't heard [the transfer reports], but of course he would be a good signing. He's a player I like a lot and I appreciate a lot. That's it, I wish him all the best."

Hazard has scored 14 times in 30 Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season.

