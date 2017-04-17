Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema says that Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard "would be a good signing" for the Spanish giants.

Los Blancos have been strongly linked with a big-money move for the Chelsea attacker, who is said to be considering leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Hazard's arrival in Madrid could impact Benzema's future with the European champions, but the France forward has branded the Premier League attacker "a very good player", and talked-up a possible move to Spain.

"Hazard is a very good player," Benzema told Telefoot. "After that, what can I say about him? I haven't heard [the transfer reports], but of course he would be a good signing. He's a player I like a lot and I appreciate a lot. That's it, I wish him all the best."

Hazard has scored 14 times in 30 Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season.